Nigeria Vs Ghana Has A Lot Of Pride At Stake – Okocha

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder, Jay-Jay Okocha has come out to say that Ghana will be tough for Nigeria. This is coming ahead of next month’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ghana versus Nigeria match is never an easy one because of the rivalry at stake, so he expects both countries to fight for the ticket.

Okocha added that the most important thing for Nigeria is to qualify even if they don’t play beautiful football.

His words, “Ghana versus Nigeria match is never an easy one. It is more about the rivalry, it is a pride match and a bragging right one.”

“For me, what is most important is to get the ticket. It doesn’t matter how, even if we don’t play beautiful football.”

“What is important is getting the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. It is the result that matters.”