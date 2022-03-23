Nigeria Will Benefit From Ighalo And Osimhen’s Goalscoring Prowress – Akpeyi

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi has come out to speak about the presence of forwards, Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen for Nigeria’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches against Ghana. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, having the stars around is definitely a good thing for the team and the coach, and he expects Nigeria to benefit from their presence.

Akpeyi added that Ighalo and Osimhen are players that can give Super Eagles the result they desire from both legs.

His words, “It’s a good thing for the team, it’s good for the coach he now has options like Osimhen, Ighalo and Dennis from Watford, Lookman as well.”

“These are strong players who can give us the result we desire at the end of the day. We missed Ighalo and Osimhen during the Afcon they have been a strong force for us. Now that they are back, we hope everything plays out as we expect it and that we qualify.”

“We have a crop of good players who are able to qualify for Nigeria to Qatar.”

“Ghana is also a strong team, there has been a rivalry between the countries on many things. Football is a big part of this at the end of the day it is the team that prepares very well and gets ready to take their chances and defend as well. That is the team that will qualify.”

“I believe in the quality of our squad at the moment fully. We will qualify. For me, history does not really work for football. What works for football is the preparation for today, currently, we are doing well and we have been to the last three World Cups.”

“This is not going to be any different. It is not going to be a walk in the park but we going to give our heart out there.”