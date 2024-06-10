Court Rules Rivers State Lawmakers Who Defected to APC Still PDP Members

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ruled that the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) are still officially members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Okogbule Gbasam delivered the ruling on Monday, stating that the claimants failed to prove that Martin Amaewhule and the 26 other legislators had formally switched their allegiance to the APC.

Justice Gbasam emphasized that party membership is established through inclusion in the party’s register or possession of a membership card, indicating that televised events or verbal declarations were insufficient evidence of defection.

The PDP had joined the case as the fourth defendant. Justice Gbasam affirmed that the Rivers State government must adhere to all laws enacted by the Assembly, as the legislators in question remain PDP members according to the party’s membership register.

Additionally, the court ruled that the lawmakers have not forfeited their positions and that the state government must continue to follow the laws passed by the Assembly since the members are still part of the PDP.