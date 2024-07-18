Nigerian Bi-S*xual Men Should Embrace The Fact That They Want To Be Loved By A Fellow Man – Bisi Alimi

Nigerian gayrights activist, Bisi Alimi has come out to caution down-low Nigerian men against leading double lives. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, bi-s*xual Nigerian men must know that the amount of girlfriends or babymamas they have won’t erase or cure the fact that they desire to be loved, warmed, kissed, cuddled and honoured by other men.

He added that they should embrace their s*xuality quickly and stop sneaking out at night to be their true selves.

Bisi Alimi (born Ademola Iyandade Ojo Kazeem Alimi, 17 January 1975) is a British-Nigerian gay rights activist, public speaker, blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate who gained international attention when he became the first Nigerian to come out on television.

Alimi was born in the Mushin district of Lagos to father Raski Ipadeola Balogun Alimi (a Nigerian police officer) and Mother Idiatu Alake Alimi (a university clerk). Alimi was raised in Lagos, where he attended primary and secondary school. He was the third in a family of five children from his mother, and sixth from a family of ten children from his father. He later changed his name to Adebisi Alimi.

Bisi attended Eko Boys’ High School in Lagos, and graduated in 1993. He led his school cultural dances, both at primary and secondary school, to many awards and honours.

He was a member of his secondary school literary and debating society and a Social Prefect (in charge of organizing social activities) in his senior year. Also, in 1993.