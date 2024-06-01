Nigerian Govt Justifies N60,000 Minimum Wage, Warns Against Strike

The Federal Government has responded to the proposed strike by organized labour, scheduled to commence on Monday, cautioning that it would exacerbate the economic challenges facing the nation.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, speaking on behalf of the government, emphasized that any new minimum wage should not result in widespread job losses, particularly within the Organised Private Sector, which employs a significant portion of the workforce.

Onyejeocha warned that the strike is not in the best interest of the country and its citizens, especially as negotiations are still ongoing.

“Going on strike in the middle of ongoing negotiations would not only compound the economic woes but also exacerbate the suffering of millions of Nigerians who are already struggling to eke out a living from their daily endeavors,” Onyejeocha stated through her media aide, Emameh Gabriel.

She noted that the government has consistently shown commitment and goodwill throughout the negotiations with organized labour.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have decided to embark on a strike on June 3 due to the failure of the tripartite committee to reach a compromise on a new national minimum wage.

Onyejeocha highlighted that the government’s proposals were carefully crafted, taking into account the country’s economic realities and incorporating innovative solutions.

These proposals include a comprehensive package featuring a wage increase to N60,000 for federal workers, the introduction of CNG-fueled buses, and enhanced financial access for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Furthermore, the government has pledged investments in strategic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, education, and healthcare, among others.

“The government’s stance is rooted in a deep understanding of the negotiations, demonstrating its dedication to finding a balance between the needs of workers and the economic realities of the country.

The goal is to establish a minimum wage that is not only realistic but also sustainable, avoiding any potentially detrimental consequences for the economy,” Onyejeocha explained.

She added that by adopting this approach, the government aims to protect the interests of both workers and employers, ensuring that any agreement reached is mutually beneficial and does not jeopardize the country’s economic progress.

This balanced stance is crucial for maintaining harmony in the workforce and driving national growth.