Nigerian Navy Destroys Crude Oil Thieves’ Camp, Arrests Two Suspects in Rivers State

The Nigerian Navy has announced that its Quick Response Team of the Forward Operating Base Bonny, under Operation DELTA SANITY, has destroyed a camp of suspected crude oil thieves and arrested two suspects in Bonny, Rivers State.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, disclosed this in a statement.

“The Quick Response Team of Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Bonny under Operation DELTA SANITY, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, engaged a group of suspected crude oil thieves in a firefight at Elem-Akrakama and Elem-Tombia general area of Rivers State,” Adams-Aliu said.

He detailed that the suspects, armed and onboard two speedboats, diverted and fled into their camp upon sighting the team.

The Navy deployed drone surveillance for situational awareness, forcing the suspects to retreat into the surrounding creeks.

The operation led to the recovery of two outboard engines (200 and 140 Horse Power) and two Motorola walkie-talkie radios, among other items.

Operation DELTA SANITY, launched in January 2024, aims to combat crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The initiative involves the deployment of more personnel, platforms, helicopters, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aggressive surveillance and interdiction operations.

Between April and July 2024, the operation has resulted in the arrest of 24 suspects and six vessels, the deactivation of 122 illegal refinery sites, and the destruction of 57 wooden boats.