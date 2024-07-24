Nigerians can get S’Africa visa in seven days – Envoy

The Consul-General of South Africa to Nigeria, Prof. Bobby Moroe, has said Nigerians wishing to visit the country will now get their visas within seven days against the initial six-month period of processing.

The envoy made this known to journalists at the July Breakfast Meeting sponsored by South Africa Airways with the theme “Diplomatic Relations Between South Africa and Nigeria-Prospects and Challenges’, held in Lagos recently.

According to Moroe, the new fast-tracked arrangement is with a proviso that applicants attach the photocopies of their travel passports to their applications while waiting for a call to bring in the same document for a visa.

Moroe further noted that according to 2022 statistics, the trade volume was in favour of Nigeria, which was put at $72.1bn while that of South Africa stood at $447m.

He explained that rubber, petroleum and crude oil accounted for the $72.1bn trade volume in favour of Nigeria.

The envoy said magnetic rubber stoppers, a sophisticated gadget used in industries for protecting water spillages among others accounted for the $447m trade benefits to South Africa.

“But you also have exportation of pears and apples, which accounts for $43.2m. That is why we say the consumption of apples and pears in Nigeria is very high. Considering the population of Nigeria and South Africa, it makes sense that the trade balance is in your favour but I think more can be done, especially in increasing the number of Nigerian companies in South Africa,” he stated.