Nigerians Have Been Denied Justice And Fairness – Georgina Onuoha

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has come out to slam INEC over the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, Tinubu will never sit on the throne because the APC presidential candidate simply partnered with INEC to still the people’s mandate.

Georgina added that Nigeria has been raped as a nation, and citizens have been denied justice and fairness.

Her words, “You will never sit on this throne Tinubu.

Lord, we’ve been raped as a nation and denied justice and fairness 😮

How?

This is criminal…

This is a sham 😡😡😡😡

NOT my President

@inecnigeria you stole our mandate.

Final results:

APC – 8,794,726

PDP – 6,984,520

LP – 6,101,533

AAC – 14,608”

WOW.

