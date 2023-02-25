Nigeria’s election 2023: INEC can’t change polling unit results – Omokri

Reno Omokri has reacted to reports making the rounds that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was trying to change the results of the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

There are some reports from the supporters of one of the leading presidential candidates that the INEC was trying to manipulate the system in favour of another candidate.

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan believes that there was no way the Commission could change the results when polling agents already have the results that have been publicly declared.

“INEC is NOT trying to change any results. Stop spreading such wicked rumours. It is virtually impossible to alter results under the current system.

“Besides, polling agents have the publicly announced results. Control your mouths. Don’t set Nigeria on fire over #NigeriaDecides2023,” he tweeted.

The 2023 presidential election is keenly contested by the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Labour Party, LP, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.