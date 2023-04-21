Nkunku Joining Chelsea Is Very Worrying – Rangnick

RB Leipzig forward, Christopher Nkunku agreed a £53 million transfer to Chelsea far too early, Ralf Rangnick has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Nkunku is definitely one of the best-attacking midfielders around, and joining Chelsea in its current state hurts him deeply.

Rangnick added that if he was the player’s advisor or father, he would be very worried right now.

His words, “I’m thinking of a player whose arrival at RB Leipzig I was a little bit involved in: Christopher Nkunku. For me, one of the best attacking midfielders currently available and who, in my opinion, decided to move to Chelsea far too early. Can you imagine that such an outstanding player comes to a club that is in the state Chelsea are in at the moment? Personally, this hurts my heart. If I were his advisor or his father, I would be very worried right now.”

“At the moment, no matter who comes as a coach, you can’t really recommend anyone to go there. The very first thing to do is establish some sort of strategy and reduce the squad to a reasonable size that any coach can work with.”