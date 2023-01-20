    Login
    Nkunku Should Expect Competition At Chelsea – Werner

    Sports

    RB Leipzig striker, Timo Werner has come out to say that Thomas Tuchel influenced his exit from Chelsea. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he just wasn’t part of the coach’s plan anymore at some stage, so he had to find a way to deal with his situation at the club.

    Werner added that he can only tell Nkunku that there are positive and negative experiences that come with being being a Chelsea player, and he’d have lots of competition.

    His words, “I wasn’t part of the coach’s plan anymore. You have to accept that and find a way to deal with it.”

    On Nkunku “I can tell him about both positive and negative experiences, should he make the change. At a club like [Chelsea], you don’t play like you do at RB Leipzig because there’s more competition. [That’s] not just on a sporting level, but also on a different level mentally.”

