NLC Alleges Soldiers Surround Venue of Minimum Wage Negotiation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised concerns that soldiers have surrounded the venue of its meeting with the federal government regarding minimum wage negotiations.

“Soldiers are presently surrounding the venue of the meeting between Labour and Government at the premises of the SGF,” the NLC announced on X.

In an earlier post on its official X handle on Monday, the NLC warned against any attempts to intimidate, provoke, or blackmail its leaders during the negotiation, stating that such actions would exacerbate the situation.

The union emphasized that such developments could further prolong its strike action indefinitely.