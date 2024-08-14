NLC Rejects Police Explanation for HQ Raid, Accuses Government of Interference

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed the police’s explanation for the recent raid on its headquarters as a blatant attempt to cover up its actions.

The labor union also levelled serious allegations against the federal government, accusing it of meddling in its affairs.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, NLC spokesperson Benson Upah described the police claim of pursuing a terrorist within the NLC building as contradictory and self-serving.

He questioned the police’s rationale for deploying a large security contingent to the 10th floor of the building while the alleged suspect was reportedly on the second floor.

Upah also revealed that the government is allegedly plotting to impose a two-year maximum term for trade union leaders.

This move, he argued, constitutes a gross violation of labor laws and international conventions.

The NLC maintained that the raid was a deliberate attack on the labor movement and an attempt to intimidate its leadership.

The union challenged the police to present concrete evidence to substantiate their claims about a terrorist hiding within the NLC building.

The labor congress further demanded an apology from the police and government for the unlawful invasion of its headquarters.

It also called for the immediate release of detained union members, including NUEE executive Comrade Opalua Eleojo.

The NLC emphasized that it was not involved in the recent End-Hunger protests and urged the government to address the root causes of the protests rather than blaming the labor movement.

The union warned the government to desist from further acts of intimidation against the NLC and the general public.

It also vowed to hold the police accountable for any harm inflicted on its members or property.

The NLC’s strong stance against the police raid and government interference has heightened tensions between the labor movement and the government.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the NLC’s allegations.