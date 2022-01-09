Nnamdi Kanu: Igbos Will Keep Seeking Political Solution – Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said the Southeast would not rule out a political solution in the case of Nnamdi Kanu, pro-Biafra agitator.

Ekweremadu said the Southeast would keep engaging the government in a push for a political solution.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had ruled out a political solution to Kanu’s case.

Buhari, who made the comment during an interview with Channels Television, said he would not interfere with Kanu’s trial.

This was after some Igbo elders led by former Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amaechi urged the President to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

However, Ekweremadu said despite Buhari’s comment, the Southeast would keep seeking a political solution.

Featuring on Dream FM, Ekweremadu said, “Political solution in the Nnamdi Kanu’s matter is still very feasible. I also watched the Channels Television interview and I don’t think Mr. President ruled out a political solution.

“In fact, I would have been surprised if he said he would just release Nnamdi Kanu because there is independence of every arm of government, including the judiciary. There are procedures.

“So, we will keep working on a political solution, nevertheless. We will keep engaging the government, just as we will continue to appeal to our youth and people to ensure the stability and prosperity of our region.”