NNPC: Minor fire at Port Harcourt refinery

The NNPC said the fire incident at the Port Harcourt Refining Company was caused by a spark while a 33,000-litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the PHRC.

NNPC played down the effect of the fire outbreak explaining that it caused insignificant damage and was put out in less than two hours.

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad explained what happened in a statement titled, ‘Minor Fire At Port Harcourt Refining Company Put Out.’

T“This morning, 01/01/2022, a minor fire incident occurred at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

“The incident, which was contained in less than two hours was caused by a spark while a 33,000-litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the PHRC.

The management of the refinery led by the Managing Director, who was at the scene supervising the operation, immediately mobilised the safety structure at the PHRC and with support from the Federal Fire service, successfully brought the fire under control.

“The management of the PHRC wishes to reassure Nigerian residents in the neighbourhood of the facility that they have no cause to worry about the incident and to also affirm that the safety of life and property is at the top of its priority list.

“The incident affected only the discharging truck and the pump bay. No other property was damaged.

“The management and staff of the PHRC hereby extend its profound appreciations to all those that contributed in bringing a speedy end to the incidence; while wishing all Nigerians a very happy and fulfilling New Year 2022.”