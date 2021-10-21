NNPC schedules rebuilding roads under tax credit scheme

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) met with critical stakeholders in a bid to find lasting solutions to the road network challenges and other lingering issues.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari while engaging the stakeholders said the move was a follow-up to the corporation’s efforts in sustaining the current smooth supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide, especially during the festive period and beyond.

It would be recalled that following NNPC’s intervention last weekend, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) called off a planned strike.

The union accepted the dialogue option proposed by the Corporation, a development that has sustained smooth supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

During the meeting, the NNPC CEO said that stakeholders have agreed on a framework that would enable NNPC’s intervention in critical road rehabilitation through the Federal Government Tax Credit Scheme.

“We are committed to utilising the Federal Government’s Tax Credit Scheme to rebuild some of the affected roads in line with Mr President’s Executive Order 7.

“Upon our fruitful deliberations today, the NNPC has pledged to support the PTD and NARTO in carrying out quick intervention fixes on some strategic bad spots identified to enable unhindered movement of trucks for transportation of petroleum products nationwide,” Kyari stated.