NNPP Chairman Warns President Tinubu on Kano Emirate Crisis

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashimu Dungurawa, has issued a stark warning to President Bola Tinubu regarding his perceived stance on the ongoing Kano Emirate tussles.

Dungurawa cautioned that the President’s perceived laxity could jeopardize his re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking to journalists at his Lugard House office on Sunday, Dungurawa expressed concern over the President’s handling of the Emirate crisis, criticizing the militarization of Kano and the freedom enjoyed by the main actors in the conflict.

“Your perceived stance on the ongoing Kano Emirate tussles will surely work against you in 2027. If you think you can use it to gain ground in Kano, when the chips are down, you will realize your mistakes,” Dungurawa warned.

Dungurawa further asserted that the President’s reliance on a few of his kinsmen in Kano and the alleged Yoruba lineage of the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, would not secure his political future.

“If the President thinks he will use a few of his kinsmen in Kano and the alleged Bayero’s Yoruba lineage to continue to keep the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero in the State, let him wait for 2027.

We will show him that those people will not help him,” Dungurawa declared.

The NNPP Chairman urged President Tinubu to resolve the Emirate debacles by removing the deposed Emir from Kano.

Dungurawa also announced that the NNPP plans to field its leader, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as the party’s presidential candidate in 2027.

He expressed confidence in Kwankwaso’s prospects, asserting that he would become the next President of Nigeria.

“We are going to field Kwankwaso as our party’s presidential candidate in 2027 because, for now, he stands as the only person who will make it to the Presidency.

He stands the chances of becoming the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, God willing,” Dungurawa stated.

In his remarks, Dungurawa also criticized APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, describing his tenure as one marked by misgovernance and neglect of civil service retirees.

He condemned Ganduje’s administration for failing to pay gratuities and pensions, alleging that illegal deductions amounting to over N5.4 billion were made during his eight years in office.

“The sufferings and misgovernance of Ganduje still languish on Kano people, with retirees left to wallow in destitution and abject poverty,” Dungurawa lamented.