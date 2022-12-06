    Login
    Subscribe

    No democracy without freedom of expression: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

    World News By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to supporting all efforts that promote and uphold freedom of expression and free media.

    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

    He was addressing an event organised by the Islamabad Journalist Safety Forum on the theme of the UN ten years Plan of Action, according to an official statement.

     

    The Prime Minister said his government believes that the freedom of expression is sacrosanct and will remain at the heart of the development of democracy.

    Shehbaz noted democracy and media reinforce each other and that there can be no democracy without freedom of expression and his government would be part of efforts aimed at making Pakistani democracy stronger through greater free media.

    See also  US, Pakistan discuss importance of managing responsible ties with India

     

    He pointed out that Pakistan became the first country in Asia to pass legislation on the ‘Safety of Journalists’ at the federal and the provincial level in Sindh province and offered support for the ongoing efforts in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to legislate on the safety of journalists.

     

    He said the Parliament passed a landmark Protection of Journalists and Media Professional Acts after thorough consultations with all the stakeholders, which recognises the rights of journalists and seeks to protect media persons from violence.

     

    He assured the full implementation of this legislation.

     

    The prime minister said his government believes that no journalists should be called out or attacked for exercising their freedom of expression as guaranteed under the constitution of Pakistan.

    See also  Boat filled with refugees sinks off Libyan coast

    Referring to the murder of senior Journalist, Arshad Sharif, in Kenya, he said he wrote a letter to the Chief Justice to constitute a commission to investigate the murder.

     

    The event coincided with the Supreme Court ordering the government to register a case against the killing of journalist Sharif who was killed in Kenya in October.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply