No Excuses For Ghana At AFCON 2021 – Ayew

Ghana’s Andre Ayew has come out to react to the country’s defeat vs Morocco at AFCON 2021. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will not blame the Black Stars’ troubled preparations for their opening Africa Cup of Nations defeat by Morocco, as that will be nothing but excuses.

Ayew added that the focus has shifted to the game vs Gabon and a victory is needed badly.

His words, “[We were missing] a lot of things. The preparation wasn’t the best, we’ve been missing players, some of them only joined us here, we’ve had injuries.”

“We know it’s not the best way in which to prepare ourselves, but there are no excuses. We’ll go home, we’ll relax, and we will make sure we beat Gabon on Friday.”