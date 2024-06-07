No New Signing Has Given D’Prince A Hit Since I Left Jonzing Records – Ruger

Popular singer, Ruger has come out to throw a shade at his former boss, D’Prince. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.
After a follower claimed Ruger has not dropped a hit song since he left D’Prince, he simply responded that D’Prince has also not signed anyone to deliver a hit for his label since he left.
His words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate