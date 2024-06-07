Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    No New Signing Has Given D’Prince A Hit Since I Left Jonzing Records – Ruger

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Ruger has come out to throw a shade at his former boss, D’Prince. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    After a follower claimed Ruger has not dropped a hit song since he left D’Prince, he simply responded that D’Prince has also not signed anyone to deliver a hit for his label since he left.

    His words,

    Ruger
    Ruger

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News