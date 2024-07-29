No Nigerian Suit Is Worth N4.3M – Noble Igwe

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has come out to publicly challenge the high price tags of ‘Made in Nigeria’ suits. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he simply cannot justify selling them at N4.3 million because he doubts the quality and value of these expensive suits in the first place.

Noble then dared any Nigerian-based suit maker to submit their suit for a fabric, sewing, and factory test to verify its worth.

His words, “I’m challenging any bold Nigerian-based suit maker willing to submit their N4.3 million suit to a fabric, sewing, and factory test. Please tag them.

The only thing worth that price tag in Lagos is real pounded yam, the one pounded by a man that took three buses to get to work after sleeping without power the night before. Yam pounded with hate, sorrow, and salty sweat in a dark poorly lit kitchen. Slap that price tag on it jare.

In Nigeria, once you question the price tag on a ‘luxury piece’, the designers will quickly refer to you as unschooled/poor. This is because someone did not agree to pay N4.3 million for a made in Nigeria suit. Maybe I am poor too.”

