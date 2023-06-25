No One Will Take Away The Legendary Player Courtois Is – Fiancee

Thibaut Courtois’ fiancee, Mishel Gerzig has come out to react to the ongoing saga over his absence from Belgium duty after Romelu Lukaku was named captain ahead of the goalkeeper on his 100th cap. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

Flaunting a post which showed Courtois’ leg with strapping on his right knee as they travelled on a private jet, she wrote, “The strongest person I know. I am so proud of you.”

“No one can take away the legendary player you are, the leader, the fighter.”

“You always put the team and the club in front of your eyes and give your 1000%. Even when you are in pain. You never give up.”

“I’m sorry to hear all the rumours that are spread by people that just waited for the opportunity to put you down or hurt your name.”

“Those people don’t understand that you are the definition of high quality football.”

“A player that plays from the heart and a supporting, stable rock to his team-mates.”

“A true leader, a real legend. And legends never go down. By no one.”