No Other Artist Can Cope With The S*xual Harrasment I Faced In The Music Industry – Ashanti

Popular singer, Ashanti has come out to say that she hopes to shed more light on the s*xual harassment which occurs in the American music industry someday. This is coming after bravely sharing her abuse story earlier this month, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is not sure that another artist would be able to deal with what she dealt with as far as s*xual harassment is concerned in the industry.

She added that many seem cool in the entertainment industry but they have ulterior motives on their minds.

Her words, “Honestly, I’m not sure if another artist would be able to deal with what I’ve dealt with.”

On her abuser, “I really, genuinely thought he was joking. You can feel like someone’s cool, and in the back of their mind, they have an ulterior motive.”

“Things like that can happen to Ashanti, so it can happen to anyone — and I’ve heard worse stories.”

WOW.