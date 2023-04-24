No serious leader will go on rest – Peter Obi

Peter Obi of the Labour Party said no serious leader would go on a rest (vacation) in Nigeria.

Obi, the presidential candidate of LP during the February 25 election, disclosed this on Monday when he paid the Muslim community in Akwa Central Mosque an Eid-el-fitr visit.

He urged that Nigerians should not be divided based on religion or politics.

He said: “People who want to rest can go and rest. Me, I am not resting because I have to be visiting schools and hospitals and be interacting with people.”

“No serious leader will go and rest in Nigeria. We will continue to visit as many people as we can, and also support them in the best way we can,” Vanguard quoted him as saying.

Recall that the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday after his over one Month vacation in Europe.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, in his speech after his return, said he was ready to kick the ground running.