Noble Igwe Lacks Knowledge And Understanding – Seyi Law

Popular Fashion enthusiast, Noble Igwe and Seyi Law have been having a faceoff concerning the alleged hate against Igbos in Nigeria. It all kicked off when Noble reacted to a Tweet asking Yorubas to work towards dispelling the narrative being pushed around that they do not like Igbos.

Noble immediately urged the Twitter user not to allow Seyi Law see the tweet as the comedian recently gave reasons why the Igbos need to humble themselves and fit in.

Reacting, Seyi wrote,

WOW.