Nobody can stop Tinubu’s rally – Oyo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council in Oyo State said nobody can stop the party from holding its rally in the state.

The council made this disclosure on Wednesday, barely 24 hours before its scheduled presidential and governorship mega rally.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other chieftains of the party are billed to campaign at a rally at Mapo Hall in Ibadan on Thursday, February 16.

Chieftains of the party expected at the rally included state governors and ministers from the South West including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola.

Others expected at the rally include governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Mallam Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Abubakar Sanni Bello (Niger).

InfoStride News reports that there had been some pockets of protests in some parts of Ibadan.

The APC, however, said the protests that broke out on Wednesday in Ibadan will not affect the rally.

The Oyo State Director General of APC campaign council, Dr Isiaka Kolawole made this disclosure while addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Kolawole, flanked by chieftains of the party including the state APC Chairman, Isaac Omodewu, Kehinde Olaosebikan, Hakeem Alao, Dokun Odebunmi, Demola Omotoso, Yemi Aderibigbe and Idris Adeoye among others, insisted that no individual or group can hold the party to ransom.

He added that the rally will hold at Mapo Hall despite reports of protests in some parts of Ibadan.

Kolawole who spoke on behalf of other chieftains of the party added: “Nobody can stop us from holding the rally tomorrow. The presidential rally of our party, the All Progressives Congress APC scheduled to hold tomorrow the 16th of February, 2023 at Mapo Hall will hold as planned.

“The nefarious activities of some hoodlums being sponsored by the state government, Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP and their evil agents to cause strife in the state in order to forestall the actualization of the rally would not work.”

He called on security agencies to prevail to ensure a hitch-free rally of the party on Thursday.

“We are hereby calling on the security agencies to stop these sponsored protests forthwith and clear all the blocked roads and streets in the interest of the masses of this state.

He accused PDP leaders and the state government of orchestrating the protest.

“They are only taking undue advantage of the present situation in the country to cause more hardships for the people to cover their failure and the lacklustre performance in the state,” he alleged.