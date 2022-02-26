Nobody Cares About You Until You Die – Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has come out to say that she hates people that pretend when they hear about death from depression. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she was once accused of using her mental health as an excuse, and that is why some people rarely talk about their mental health struggles.

Eniola added that the fact is people don’t really care about your life struggles till you die.

WOW.