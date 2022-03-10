Pageantry Keeps Prisoners Like Chidinma Ojukwu In Good Spirit – Prison Spokesperson

National Spokesperson, Nigeria Correctional Service, Francis Enobore has come out to confirm that the alleged killer of SuperTV CEO, Chidinma Ojukwu won ‘Miss Cell 2022’. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the contest is part of the Nigerian prison reformation and rehabilitation programme and it helps to keep the inmates in a sound and good spirit.

Francis added that the correctional centres engage the prisoners in exciting competitions like pageantry, cooking and so on, and all of that help to keep them occupied.

His words, “What happened is that as part of our reformation and rehabilitation programme and to also keep the inmates in a sound and good spirit, we organise a number of social engagement amongst them. Some could be recreational activities, some could be theatre work like entertainment.”

“There are a number of programs that we introduced to get the inmates happy and put them in a good frame of mind. First, we ensure that while they are there, they are open to correction, second, we ensure that they are there in good spirit in order to help them kill boredom. There are so many things we do. In line with this, the officer in charge of the Kirikiri correctional facility organised some competitions among the inmates like cooking, tailoring, make-up, among others.”

“These are things that will make them happy because our primary responsibility is to keep them safe and sound. That was what happened and she emerged the best in the competition. It is part of what we do. In fact, the person in charge of the Kirikiri female prison has been doing marvellously well.”