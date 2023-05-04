Nobody dash ⁦Tinubu power, he worked for it – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that power was not given freely to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who he said worked hard to get it.

Wike stated this on Wednesday at a banquet in honour of Tinubu who was in Rivers State to commission some of the governor’s legacy projects.

He recounted how Tinubu gifted him a white wine in the early hours of the day when he visited him at his Lagos residence in 2018 to persuade him to support one of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2019 presidential election.

He said: “I went to him, I said, sir, I heard you can’t find your feet in APC. Why not join us and support one of these our candidates to win the 2019 election? He asked me, who are these your candidates? I mentioned them, [and] he said, look, if it’s these ones you’ve, I’ll support Buhari 200 times.

“He [Tinubu] gave me white wine that early morning. And I respected him. I know he is prepared. Nobody dash him power. All of us, we saw it. He went and worked for the power, and you will see the benefits of it. When they dash you power, you slack; but when you fight for power, you work.”