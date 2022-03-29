North Macedonia Will Not Stun Portugal – Ronaldo

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to deliver a powerful message ahead of the nation’s World Cup play-off vs North Macedonia. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wants hell breaking loose at Estadio do Dragao because every player in the Portuguese national team sees the game as a matter of life and death.

Ronaldo added that North Macedonia has surprised opponents in many games but he believes they will not surprise Portugal.

His words, “I urge the fans – I want hell breaking loose at Dragao [Stadium],”

“I went to bed last night thinking that I want the stadium to shut down the music for our national anthem and let the fans sing it acapella to show our passion, our strength and union around the objective of reaching the World Cup.”

“For us, this game is a matter of life and death. There is a responsibility to win this game. For us, also a game of our lives.”

“They have surprised [opponents] in many games but I believe they will not surprise us.”