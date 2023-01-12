Haaland Still Has Time To Improve – Rickie Lambert

Southampton legend, Rickie Lambert has come out to react to Erling Haaland being branded a sh*t Rickie Lambert during Manchester City’s defeat at Southampton last night. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Lambert who scored 117 goals for Southampton through 235 appearances in a five-year spell on the south coast, Haaland still has time to step up his game in a new league.

The ex-England international Lambert was able to see the funny side of Saints supporters poking fun at Haaland – with a cup run providing a welcome distraction at St Mary’s.