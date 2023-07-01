Don’t cause friction between Wike, Jarigbe over Senate Minority Leadership – Group warns PDP members

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have been warned not to cause any friction between Agom Jarigbe, the Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District and a former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, a bigwig of the party, as they prepare to elect a Minority Leader of the Upper Chamber.

This call was made by a socio-political group, Pathfinder 4 Unity.

In their statement made available to newsmen in Calabar and signed by Elder Arthur Etta, they noted that both share a special relationship.

They cautioned PDP members not to use their ambition to cause further disunity and faceoff amongst party leaders.

The group advised those interested in the position to be circumspect in what they dish out to the public.

They warned that those attempting to cause disaffection between the two because of political position would only end up being consumed.

According to them, Agom Jarigbe will not be distracted as he has made his intention clear that he is not interested in spite of several attempts to lure him.

It further noted that the relationship shared by the two has always been to ensure the promotion of good governance in the South-South and the country as a whole.

On the issue of the Senate Minority Leader, the group said there had been no discussions between Wike and the Senator.

The group said, “Jarigbe has made his position known that he is not interested and that no one has consulted him on the position.

“Our advice remains that anyone interested in that position to make known their attention and stop the blackmailing against Senator Jarigbe.”