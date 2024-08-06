Northerners Shouldn’t Continue To Ruin Their Region Out Of Hatred For Another Tribe – Seyi Law

Popular comedian, Comedian, Seyi Law has come out to ask Northerners not to continue ruining their region due to their hate for another tribe. He recently had his say after posting a throwback clip of a Northern leader, Professor Usman Yusuf, blasting the state of security in the region despite having a Northerner as a former President and a Northerner as the current Vice President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Yusuf had said, “We had a Northern President from Katsina for eight years. Before he came, we did not have a single IDP. All our local governments were safe. Now Katsina state 22 out of 34 local governments are under siege. Borno is more secure and safer than Katsina. We had a President who was from there.

That is the feeling of Northerners. We need to look at ourselves. And now here we are, we have a Vice President who is from the North. We have a Speaker who is number four who is from the North. We have an SGF from the North. We have the most senior Military officer who is from the North. We have all the Minister of Defence from the North. We have the Minister of Police from the North. We have the National Security Adviser who is from the North.

President Tinubu would look at us and say you guys have no excuse not to bring peace to your land, so it is up to us to look at ourselves in the mirror. President Tinubu from the SouthWest cannot come and bring peace to us. It is us that must bring peace to ourselves. It is not the military that will bring peace to us.”

Seyi reacted, “If you like, continue to ruin your region because of the quest for power or the hate for another tribe.”

WOW.