My Job Is To Trust Chelsea Recruitment Decisions – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to admit that he doesn’t necessarily have the final say on Chelsea’s transfer business. This is coming amid the Blues’ January spending spree, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, as a head coach at any club, it is very hard to have command over these targets or have a list of players that are strictly yours.

Potter added that his job is to support the club’s decisions and trust the recruitment team.

His words, “It’s not as simple as saying they are mine [transfers]. As a head coach, it’s very difficult to have command over these targets and have a list of players that are yours.”

“My job is to support the club, the recruitment team, the ownership group, whether it’s transfers, daily environment, winning matches. It’s a club. We are trying to win together as a club. Whilst I have my input on everything, I’m not the guy who decides everything.”