NOSDRA engages with SDPC to enhance Bodo City Remediation Project

Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, Director General of the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) convened a meeting with representatives from the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to deliberate on the progress of the Bodo City Remediation project.

The gathering aimed to ensure the project’s adherence to international best practices, regulatory compliance, and environmental sustainability.

During the meeting, the SPDC team presented a comprehensive status update, outlining the accomplishments of the remediation efforts, including the removal of free-phase hydrocarbons, contaminated soil excavation, and habitat restoration. The team also elaborated on the future plans, encompassing the implementation of advanced remediation technologies and community engagement initiatives.

Engr. Woke and his team conducted a thorough examination of the briefing, posing technical questions and seeking clarification on critical project aspects, such as the efficacy of the remediation methods, environmental monitoring protocols, and stakeholder engagement strategies.

Emphasizing the importance of restoring the ecosystem to its pristine state, Engr. Woke reaffirmed NOSDRA’s commitment to rigorous oversight, technical guidance, and collaboration with stakeholders to guarantee the project’s success.

The meeting culminated in a shared understanding of the project’s objectives, timelines, and deliverables, with NOSDRA pledging to maintain regulatory vigilance and provide expert guidance to ensure the safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible completion of the project.

In attendance are Ogun Orp, Michael Adrde (Spokesperson), and Dayo Elasakin (Media Relations/CR) representing SPDC; and Hon. Sam Ogeh Esq, Hon. Arthur Uchendu, Dr. Kenneth Aroh (Head of NOSDRA Rep), Grace Infor (NOSDRA LAB), E.Sandra, Emmanuel Kejeh and Chisor Kejeh Esq representing NOSDRA.