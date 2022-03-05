Obasanjo Clears Air On Sponsoring Three Southern Aspirants For Presidency

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has denied sponsoring three presidential aspirants from the south, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo cleared the air on the rumours on Saturday, while speaking at a symposium to mark his 85th birthday celebration in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He also insisted he has not endorsed anyone to run for the presidency next year.

According to Obasanjo, “I read and hear about endorsement and statements in support of candidates that I frankly have not made and forming next political parties that I can never get involved in.

“I was told that social media credited to me the names of three people from the south that I am sponsoring for Presidency in 2023.

“My friend, Professor Ango Abdullah, who brought this to my knowledge. I have neither named names nor stated my position.”