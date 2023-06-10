    Login
    Cardi B Flaunts Her Bare Behind In New Photos

    Popular rapper, Cardi B has jumped on Instagram to share new photos of herself flaunting her hourglass figure in a white bodysuit. The lyricist recently shared the picture via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    The outfit showed off her still huge behind despite surgically removing 95% of the biopolymers from her previous ass shots 10 months ago.

