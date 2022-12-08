Obi, Datti will be held responsible for Obidients’ hate speech in 2023 – APC

Femi Fani-Kayode, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential campaign council, has said the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate would be punished if the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu emerges winner of the forthcoming election.

The former Aviation Minister who stated this in a series of tweets while reacting to alleged attacks on Tinubu by the supporters of Obi known as Obidients, described them as a curse, an affliction.

According to Fani-Kayode, Tinubu’s government if elected in 2023, would ‘deport’ Obi to Malaysia where he would answer some questions.

The APC chieftain further threatened that the vice presidential candidate of the LP, Datti Baba-Ahmed would be made to face criminal charges for alleged hate speech against members of the ruling party.

He wrote, “They (Obidients) are a curse, an affliction and a plague all rolled into one.

“By the end of February 2023, after we crush and bury them in the election, they will be confined to the dustbin of history never to rise again.

“After we come to power we will deport their leader to Malaysia where he has many questions to answer and we will make sure that his running mate faces criminal charges for his hate speech against members of the LGBQ community and for inciting others to target and kill gays”.