OGCSDA Disburses N206 Million to 23 Ogun Communities for Infrastructure Projects

The Ogun State Community and Social Development Agency (OGCSDA) has disbursed N206 million to 23 communities for the implementation of basic social infrastructure projects.

The beneficiary communities span 17 local governments, including Kajola in Ewekoro, Opo in Ifo, Soseri and Ajebo town in Obafemi Owode, Itesi Ajabe in Odeda, Odo Otu and Idomila in Ijebu North East, Ayepe in Odogbolu, and Irolu in Ikenne local government areas.

Additional recipients are Ayila and Alo in Ogun Waterside, Ipara in Remo North, Ewujomo and Soyindo in Sagamu, Ado Odo in Ado-Odo/Ota, Afintedo and Alakuta in Imeko Afon, Ilujoda-Iboro in Yewa North, Ilobi Erinja and Ipake in Yewa South, Terelu in Ijebu East, Ifelodun Olomore in Abeokuta North, and Ojowo-Odosenbadejo in Ijebu North LGAs.

Acting General Manager of OGCSDA, AbdurRahman Adelaja, presented the cheques to community representatives, stating that the funds are part of Phase 1 of the Ogun State COVID-19 Action Recovery Economic Stimulus (OG-CARES) programme.

Adelaja explained that the money is earmarked for social infrastructure projects, including health, education, water, and sanitation.

The OG-CARES programme, funded by federal and state governments with World Bank support, was initiated in 2021 to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically targeting the restoration of livelihoods for the poor and vulnerable.

Operation Manager Olatokunbo Osinowo urged the communities to diligently implement the projects, advising them to cooperate with the Community Project Management Committee and OGCSDA officials to ensure successful outcomes.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiary communities, Taiwo Oladele of the Ijebu North East Implementation Committee expressed gratitude to the state government, federal government, and the World Bank for their timely intervention.

He pledged to ensure the prudent execution and maintenance of the projects.