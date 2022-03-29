    Login
    Ogun 2023: Ikenne LG Leaders back Adeniye’s Aspiration for State Assembly

    Politics

    The 2023 Ogun State House of Assembly (HoA) aspiration of Hon Dr Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye received a major boost yesterday, March 28, 2022, as the Collegiate Council leaders and party executives assured him of their support.

    Hon (Dr) Sulaiman Adeniye assures the leaders of his commitment to providing good representation at the State House of Assembly
    Hon Adeniye often referred to as SB, is a frontline contender for the Ikenne State Constituency House of Assembly seat in 2023 under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

    The unwavering affirmative nod by the leaders and executives was borne out of the political and stewardship pedigree of Adeniye while serving as a Councilor and Leader of the Legislative Council, ikenne LG between 2004 to 2007. It is on record that the tenure of Adeniye was able to stabilise the government of Chief Pegba Otemolu and helped in delivering dividends of democracy across the five towns that make up Ikenne LG.

    In his detailed speech full of facts and figures, Adeniye praised the leaders for providing leadership for the party in Ikenne LG. He assured them of his readiness to put to bear his legislative experience to work hand in hand with the executive government of Hon Ladi Adebutu after the general election in 2023.

    He pledged to be a good representative with a commitment to ensuring the people of Ikenne LG benefit immensely from the government.

    Omooba Sunday Solarin FCA, Ogun State Secretary of PDP, Hon Kayode Ogunderu, Collegiate Chairman, Hon Kamorudeen Ariyo, Ikenne LG PDP Chairman and Hon MKO Idowu, Collegiate Council Secretary
    Hon Kayode Ogunderu, the Chairman of the Collegiate Council expressed satisfaction with the personality of Adeniye saying ” experience counts”.

    Omooba Sunday Solarin FCA, the Ogun State Secretary of PDP and Hon Kamorudeen Ariyo, PDP Chairman, Ikenne LG agreed that Hon Adeniye is trustworthy and credible and has the capability and capacity to perform creditably well.

    Pa Olukola appreciates Hon Adeniye for prioritizing the welfare of the elderly while he was the Leader of the Legislative Council, 2004-2007.
    One of the leaders, Pa Olukola, expressed satisfaction with Hon Adeniye. He claimed that it was during the tenure of Adeniye as Leader of the Legislative Council that the welfare of the elders in the LG became a priority and was taken care of throughout his tenure. He concluded that he was satisfied with the aspiration of SB.

    Ogere Remo PDP leader, Hon Ayedun Bakare.
    Mrs Comfort Awosipe and b Titus Odukoya.
    Ikenne LG PDP Chairman, Hon Kamorudeen Ariyo in support of Hon Adeniye's Candidacy
    Hon Yinka Lukula extolled the virtues of Hon Adeniye saying he maintains absolute confidence in him.
    Hon Adeniye's Group photograph with the Ikenne LG Executives.
    Hon Adeniye pays obeisance to Apagun Owoseye Sonuga.
    Hon Adeniye greets the leaders.
    Hon Adeniye and his delectable wife.
    Hon (Dr) Sulaiman Adeniye, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole and Mrs Adeniye.
    Hon (Dr) Sulaiman Adeniye with cross-section of supporters
    Cross section of Ogere Remo leaders; from right, Mr Awosipe, Hon Ayedun Bakare, Mr Onabowale and Alhaji Rasheed Balogun
