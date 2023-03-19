Ogun Guber Election: INEC committed blunder for declaring Dapo Abiodun Winner – PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must have realized their blunder, they ought to have consulted their legal department for legal consultation before declaring Dapo Abiodun of All Progressives Congress (APC).

That declaration can never stand, definitely Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will approach the Election Tribunal for redress, It is obvious that when the total number of registered voters in the cancelled Polling units is substantial to the margin between the candidate with highest number of votes and the runner up, a clear winner can not be declared. Infact a new wig can approach the Election Tribunal and win the case There is no ambiquity in the provisions of the new Election Acts.

Adebutu has a good case.

Ordinarily Dapo Abiodun is not a popular candidate, majority citizens of Ogun State voted against him, if you calculate the total number of electorates who voted against him is more than that those that voted for him. Therefore he is not a clear winner, he is not the man of the people.

It is a narrow escape for Dapo Abiodun. He is not a popular candidate, he has not done well at home and that is why he lost in his Local Government i.e Ikenne,you can just imagine! Ladi Adebutu defeated Dapo Abiodun in his Polling unit (APC – 114; PDP – 150) with 36 votes while Dapo Abiodun defeated Ladi Adebutu in his Polling Unit narrowly with just 5 votes (APC – 147; PDP – 142).

This shows that Dapo Abiodun is not acceptetable in his “House” infact he lost the entire Remo Federal Constituency. He did not win House of Assembly. He lost both his Local Government and the entire Senatorial District.

Ladi Adebutu was leading before Dapo Abiodun ran to the Sango Ota to do what? He left his home to do “Abaracadara” we all know what happened. The Sango Ota result was manipulated. As far as Electoral Acts is concerned he is not a winner.