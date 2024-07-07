Ogun I Customs Command Seizes N770 Million Worth of Contraband Goods

The Ogun I Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the interception and seizure of contraband goods valued at N770,666,237 from April to June.

The Area Comptroller, James Ojo, disclosed this during a press briefing on Monday, highlighting the command’s achievements.

Providing a breakdown, Comptroller Ojo detailed the contraband seized, which includes:

– 219 sacks and 1,725 parcels of cannabis sativa

– 940 rounds of live ammunition

– 44,466 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)

– 2,227 pieces of pneumatic foreign-used tyres

– 64 bales and 222 sacks of used clothes

– 2,947 cartons of frozen poultry products

– 7,015 bags of foreign parboiled rice

– 21 units of vehicles

– 3 units of motorcycles

– 115 pairs of used shoes

“These seizures reflect our unrelenting battle against smuggling and our commitment to safeguarding the integrity of our borders, the local economy, and public health and safety,” Ojo stated.

The command also reported generating a revenue of N92,369,227 for the second quarter of the year, marking a 52.46% increase compared to the N53,983,622 recorded in the same period of 2023.

Additionally, the command exceeded its monthly revenue target of N34,122,666.90 in June 2024 by 77.86%.

“I am delighted to announce that through our concerted efforts and strategic operations, the Ogun I Area Command has generated an impressive revenue of N92,369,227.00 for the second quarter of 2024.

This represents a 52.46% increase compared to the N53,983,622.00 recorded in the corresponding period of 2023,” Ojo said.

The comptroller emphasized the importance of continuous vigilance, collaboration, and a united front in combating smuggling and other economic crimes, noting that these interceptions underscore the ongoing need for such efforts.

“Our enforcement activities have led to significant interceptions of prohibited goods.

These achievements highlight the importance of sustained vigilance and cooperation in the fight against smuggling,” he added.

Ojo’s remarks underscore the command’s dedication to its mission of protecting Nigeria’s borders and economy from illegal activities.