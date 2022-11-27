Ogun PDP: Court nullifies Jimi Lawal’s Rerun Primary Election

The Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Friday, 25th November 2022 has declared the purported Governorship re-run Primary election organized by dissident members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mr Jimi Adebisi Lawal to be illegal, unconstitutional and void.

The suit filed by the PDP and Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu with number FHC/AB/CS/220/2022 against Mr Jimi Adebisi Lawal and others came after Mr Jimi Lawal organized a fake rerun primary on 17th October in clear disobedience to the party’s guidelines and provision of the 2022 electoral act.

In the judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko, all three questions formulated in the Plaintiffs’ Originating Summons were resolved in favour of the PDP and Hon. Adebutu.

The court declared that the purported Gubernatorial rerun Primary Election of the PDP in Ogun State purportedly conducted on the 17th of October, 2022 was not conducted in compliance with the orders made by the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division in Suit No: FHC/AB/CS/83/2022 between Prince Adesegun Seriki and Ors v INEC and Ors and Suit No: FHC/AB/CS/87/2022 between Taiwo Olabode Idris and Ors v PDP and Ors both of which were delivered on the 27th day of September, 2022.

The court further declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot validly accept the name of Mr Jimi Lawal as the candidate of the PDP as the purported re-run Governorship Primary Election is illegal, unconstitutional and void.

You will recall that Jimi Lawal had approached the Federal High Court in Abeokuta with the application for a writ of Mandamus for compelling INEC to accept the result of the fake rerun primary in suit No: FHC/AB/CS/222/2022 filed by Taiwo Olabode Idris and others (Jimi LAWAL’s cohorts) against Independent National Electoral Commission which was struck out by the court on 3rd November 2022.