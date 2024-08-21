Ogun State APC Bans Unauthorized Meetings Ahead of LG Elections

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has imposed a ban on unauthorised and sectional meetings organised by aspirants or their allies in the lead-up to the forthcoming Local Government elections scheduled for 16th November.

This directive was issued by the State Party Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, in a formal statement released in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Sanusi’s directive comes as a stern warning to party members, stating that any individual who organises or attends unauthorised meetings concerning the upcoming elections does so at their own risk.

He emphasised that the party will not hesitate to employ its full disciplinary measures against those who attempt to undermine the party’s election strategy.

“The party will exercise the full extent of its disciplinary powers to sanction any parallel or unauthorised meetings that could jeopardise our strategic approach to the elections.

The party also reserves the right to disqualify any aspirant who fails to align with the party’s principles and objectives,” Sanusi declared.

The decision to enforce these restrictions was made after the State Executive Committee noticed that certain individuals had begun calling for meetings with potential aspirants ahead of the Local Government elections.

The APC leadership is keen to maintain order and discipline within the party ranks, especially during the crucial period leading up to the elections.

Sanusi further elaborated on the party’s position, underscoring that elections are a structured and regulated civic activity in which political parties play a critical role as the primary organisers.

He reminded members that under Nigerian electoral law, independent candidacies are not permitted, and as such, the APC as a party is the sole contestant in the upcoming Local Government elections, rather than any individual, regardless of their perceived political influence or status.

“The Party retains absolute authority over how it will prepare for the elections.

While we respect the rights of our members to hold meetings and discuss matters freely, the collective interests of the party take precedence over individual ambitions.

Consequently, all preparations for the forthcoming Local Government elections must be conducted in a uniform and organised manner under the leadership of the party’s formal structure,” Sanusi explained.

He also made it clear that, according to the party’s constitution, only the State Party Chairman or an appointed representative has the authority to convene such meetings.

Aspirants and their allies are explicitly prohibited from taking the initiative to call for gatherings or discussions related to the election without prior authorisation from the party’s leadership.

This move by the Ogun State APC leadership is viewed as an attempt to maintain cohesion and unity within the party as it gears up for the Local Government elections.

By centralising the organisation and strategy under the party’s formal leadership, the APC aims to avoid the pitfalls of factionalism and ensure a more coordinated and effective campaign.

In addition to the internal party regulations, this directive serves as a reminder to all members that the party’s interests must always come before personal ambitions.

The APC leadership is determined to present a united front in the upcoming elections, and this latest measure is a clear indication of its commitment to discipline and order within its ranks.

As the Local Government elections approach, the Ogun State APC’s firm stance on unauthorised meetings sends a strong message to its members: that the path to victory lies in unity, discipline, and adherence to the party’s established protocols.

This directive is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the party’s strategy and ensuring that it remains focused on the collective goal of securing electoral success in November.