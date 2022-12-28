Olakunle Churchill Is An Exceptional Partner – Rosy Meurer

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has jumped on Instagram to celebrate her husband, Olakunle Churchill. This is coming as he turns a year older today, December 27, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, Churchill is the best father and husband ever, and he deserves all the praise in the world for being an exceptional partner.

Rosy then prayed that the coming year will be his year of more dreams fulfilled and new opportunities.

Her words, ”Happy birthday to my king, my rare gem, the love of my life, my anchor and rock. The best father and husband ever. Today I Just want to let you know how thankful I am for you. I pray God blesses you with good health, happiness, and all the desires of your heart.”

“Lord, I lift up my husband to you today on his birthday. I pray you would pour out your blessing upon him. That he would experience your goodness on a whole new level. Let this coming year be a year of dreams fulfilled and new opportunities. I ask for your protection over him. I know there are many dangers in this world and I pray that you would keep him safe from all harm. I pray you would give him a hedge of protection and surround him with your angels.”

“I cover every second in every minute of every hour, in each day of your new year, in the precious blood of Jesus. I surround you with walls of fire and angels. No evil shall penetrate or cut short your life. Everyday of this new year shall be full of testimony in Jesus name.”

“I make a promise that we will grow old together gracefully and watch the sunset with our hands held, eyes locked and lips sealed. Together we are inseparable. Together we are a team. Together we are just as hot as can be. I LOVE YOU MY KING @olakunlechurchill.”

“I feel sad that you had to travel today and you’re not here with me right now so I cannot give you a BIG HUG and kisses but we’ll surely be together sooooooooooon.”