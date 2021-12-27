Olakunle Churchill Is The Only Person In My Life That I Can Count On To Be Real – Rosy Meurer

Popular celebrity, Rosy Meurer has come out to share a loved-up video of her and husband, Olakunle Churchill. She recently showered him with praises via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the secret to a happy marriage is marrying a man like Churchill because he is the only one in her life that she can count on to be real.

Rosy Meurer added that he is her lover and best friend, and she prays that God will continue to lead his path to uncountable victories.

Her words, “Dear husband, mere words cannot begin to tell you how I feel. You’re the one thing in my life I can count on to be real. If someone asked me the secret to a happy marriage I would reply that the only secret is finding a husband like you. I admire how brave you are, that you put God first no matter what. You are a decision maker, ready to do what it takes in every situation. Thank you for being so great! Cheers to another year I get to spend loving everything about you! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY HUSBAND, my lover and my best friend. My prayer is that God leads your path to uncountable victories and bless your life forever. I love you.”

