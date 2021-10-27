Ole Doesn’t Have What It Takes To Be Successful At MUFC – Paul Ince

Paul Ince, Manchester United legend has come out to blast Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff. This is coming after the terrible defeat vs Liverpool, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer’s unwavering belief in the standard of his backroom team is a load of bollocks that he is not buying.

He added that it is now clear that Ole lacks the necessary managerial credentials to be successful at Old Trafford.

His words, “You can’t have a manager who takes Cardiff down, then goes to Molde, and expect to come into the biggest club in the world and produce a team that’s going to challenge the best teams in the world with the staff that he’s got,”

“You’ve got an under-23 coach come up from the academy. He’s got Michael Carrick… no coaching experience. Micky Phelan…I don’t know what he does. That’s his team.”

“This is his coaching staff. So you analyse that with the world-class players that you’ve got in the team and we keep mentioning tactics and not getting the best out of the players…”

“Look at that staff. This is the staff that Ole says is ‘very good, brilliant…’ it’s a load of b*llocks because they are conceding goals for fun.”

“Are they doing defensive work? Do they know where the players need to be when the ball is in a certain position?”

“I’d actually like to go to Carrington and watch a week of what they do in training. I’d love to see it. I don’t know whether they are playing five-a-side, a bit of volleyball and all that rubbish, head tennis. I don’t know what they are doing but I’d like to go.”

“I’d like Ole to invite me in for a week and say: ‘Paul this is what we’re doing and this is how we do it’ because I’m not seeing any stuff on the weekend that says to me that we work at this, work at that.”