Ologere of Ogere, HRH Oba Oladele Ogunbade dies at 85

The Ologere of Ogere Remo, His Royal Highness Alayeluwa Oba Oladele Ogunbade JP (Agbejoye II), is dead. Oba Ogunbade died at the age of 85 years on Sunday (April 10, 2022) night during a brief illness.

Oba Ogunbade, the Arole Onipakala and custodian of culture, was installed as the Ologere of Ogere on the 3rd of December 1983 and reigned for 38 years, 3 months and 10 days before he finally returned to joined his ancestors.

Oba Ogunbade was installed under the administration of Late Chief Bisi Onabanjo, the First Executive Governor of Ogun State (1979 -1983). The staff of office was presented to the Late Oba Ogunbade by the then Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Late Chief Sesan Solude.

May the gentle soul of the departed Royal Father rest in perfect peace. May Almighty God grant Ogere indigenes, residents, and families the fortitude to bear the loss. (Amen).