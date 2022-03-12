Oluwole consults Remo North Leaders, pledges to be a good Ambassador

The entire leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Remo North Local Government on Friday, 11th March 2022 confirmed their strong support for the 2023 Federal House of Representative’s aspiration of Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole.

On a consultation visit to the leaders in their domains which started at the Ode Remo residence of the Chairman, Elders Forum of PDP in Ogun State, Chief Kolapo Ogunjobi who assured Oluwole of his unflinching support.

Pa Ogunjobi described Oluwole as ” most formidable and a serious politician” and urged him to imbibe the “standard and core values of politics by being a worthy representative of the people.” He offered his fatherly blessings on him.

In a similar vein at the Isara residence of Dr Francis Banwo, a former Ogun State Commissioner for Education, also expressed satisfaction with the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Oluwole.

While addressing Oluwole, Pa Banwo described Oluwole as an ” ideal youth with uncommon determination to serve the people meritoriously”.

At each of the respective consultation visits to the elders, Hon Solomon Salami who is the Chairman of the Strategic Committee of the Asiwaju Bola Oluwole Campaign Organization, appealed to all the leaders of PDP in Remo North Local Government for their supports.

In his own response, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole expressed his appreciation to Pa Ogunjobi, Pa Banwo and other leaders for their fatherly advice, words of encouragement and promised not to disappoint them.

He stated that his desire to represent the people of Remo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly was borne out of his passion to serve the people and usher in massive development to Remoland through the instrumentality of government once he is elected as their representative.

Oluwole also appealed to the leaders to support his aspiration with the promise to make himself accessible to the leaders and entire people of Remoland who he intends to represent.