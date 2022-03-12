    Login
    Oluwole consults Remo North Leaders, pledges to be a good Ambassador

    Politics By No Comments4 Mins Read

    The entire leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Remo North Local Government on Friday, 11th March 2022 confirmed their strong support for the 2023 Federal House of Representative’s aspiration of Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole.

    Asiwaju Oluwole addresses the leaders of Remo North..pledges a good representation at the lower Chamber if elected in 2023
    On a consultation visit to the leaders in their domains which started at the Ode Remo residence of the Chairman, Elders Forum of PDP in Ogun State, Chief Kolapo Ogunjobi who assured Oluwole of his unflinching support.

    Pa Ogunjobi described Oluwole as ” most formidable and a serious politician” and urged him to imbibe the “standard and core values of politics by being a worthy representative of the people.” He offered his fatherly blessings on him.

    Pa Ogunjobi jawjaw with Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole.
    In a similar vein at the Isara residence of Dr Francis Banwo, a former Ogun State Commissioner for Education, also expressed satisfaction with the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Oluwole.

    While addressing Oluwole, Pa Banwo described Oluwole as an ” ideal youth with uncommon determination to serve the people meritoriously”.

    At each of the respective consultation visits to the elders, Hon Solomon Salami who is the Chairman of the Strategic Committee of the Asiwaju Bola Oluwole Campaign Organization, appealed to all the leaders of PDP in Remo North Local Government for their supports.

    Pa Francis Banwo in a handshake with Bola Oluwole.
    In his own response, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole expressed his appreciation to Pa Ogunjobi, Pa Banwo and other leaders for their fatherly advice, words of encouragement and promised not to disappoint them.

    He stated that his desire to represent the people of Remo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly was borne out of his passion to serve the people and usher in massive development to Remoland through the instrumentality of government once he is elected as their representative.

    Oluwole also appealed to the leaders to support his aspiration with the promise to make himself accessible to the leaders and entire people of Remoland who he intends to represent.

    The Director of Media and Publicity, Deji Babington-Ashaye, appreciates Hon Amos for his encouragement and admonition.
    The Chairman of the ABOCO Strategic Committee, Hon Solomon Salami, craves the support of Pa Kolapo Ogunjobi for Asiwaju Bola Oluwole's aspiration.
    PDP Chairman, Remo North LG, Mr Idowu Ayandabo, praying for Oluwole.
    Pa Kolapo Ogunjobi with Hon Kola Awolaja.
    Pa Francis Banwo in a handshake with Asiwaju Bola Oluwole.
    Media Consultant to Hon Ladi Adebutu, Prince Afolabi Orekoya, appreciates Pa Ogunjobi for his fatherly advice and support.
    Hon Solomon Salami, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole and the Media Consultant to Hon Ladi Adebutu, Prince Afolabi Orekoya
    Hon Salami addressing the leaders of Remo North LG at Pa Francis Banwo's residence.
    Hon Adegbenga Sopelola, Chairman, Remo North Collegiate Council, says Oluwole is a son of the soil.
    Group photograph with Pa Francis Banwo and other PDP leaders in Remo North
    Former Vice Chairman, Remo North LG, Hon Musa Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to Hon Ladi Adebutu, Hon Mufutau Oduwaiye and Hon Tosin Awoyade, Secretary of the ABOCO Strategic Committee.
    Former Vice Chairman, Remo North LG, Hon Musa Mustapha Dapo, introduces the members of the entourage to the leaders of Remo North LG
    Cross section of Remo North leaders
    Asiwaju Oluwole receives blessings from the PDP leaders in Remo North
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole receives fatherly blessings from Pa Ogunjobi
    ABOCO Strategic Committee members in a group photograph with Chief Ogunjobi.
    A group photograph with Hon Amos at Ode Remo
