Onana Should Remember Values Are Important In Football – Nkono

Cameroon legend, Thomas Nkono has come out to urge Andre Onana to be humble after a clash over tactics with coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really didn’t expect the goalkeeper’s attitude in Qatar, and he needs him to be more humble because he is an important player for his country.

Nkono added that values are important in football, and the Cameroon goalie cannot forget that.

His words, “I didn’t expect it. It is a way of showing that African football can be there. I have confidence in Samuel Etoo. We have taken a step forward. In the next competition, I think we will give a good level. Many have played their first tournament here.”

“Onana has to be humble, he is more important than the rest. Being humble in life makes you reach your goal. Values are important. We don’t know what happened.”